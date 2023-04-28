Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers helping the community

CRCHC's mission is to positively impact our community one patient at a time. We cater to the under-insured and uninsured patients. CRCHC's mobile unit travels between Rowan & Cabarrus counties to make healthcare more accessible. Migrant Health Services is a core component to our healthcare system. CRCHC partners with Patterson Farm to provide Primary Care to migrant farm workers. Mental Health deters many individuals away from getting the help they may need but CRCHC's professionals ensure access and a welcoming and safe space for mental health needs. Behavioral Health Services are available at each of our locations. It’s important to meet the people where they live and to offer services where they don’t have travel very far” says Stevens. “Your smile can determine your mood” says Doctor Bruce. Dental healthcare is extremely important especially in children. CRCHC’s dental services are offered at 4 locations (McGill Family Medicine, Logan Family Medicine, China Grove Family Medicine and Salisbury Health Center.