Caregivers want time and flexibility.

Caregivers need good resources and time to prevent burn out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are 50 million family caregivers in the U.S. That number is probably low considering that many people became caregivers for the first time during Covid. The number of services arising to assist family caregivers has also risen. A simple add-on to employee benefit programs have been bundled caregiver support services that offer everything from personal concierge services to financial guidance to referral services. Depending on what is offered, these services can be valuable or conversely, be confusing and drain your limited time and energy. To help us sort this out is aging expert Anthony Cirillo.

These services are becoming popular now, but it depends on what is offered. Companies use a lot of apps to help navigate the services but will the patient or caregiver use the app, Does having technology make it easier or harder on the aged? Services are great but are they needed and can they be a stumbling stone. Caregivers risked being drained and burned out. Caregivers want flexibility and time to prevent this from happening. Companies like Google are meeting the demand. Google have increased their PTO from 4 weeks to 8 weeks.