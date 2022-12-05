Food, beer and fun pairings for the summer

Carolina Brewery shares what to pair their beer with this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sky Blue Kolsch is from from Carolina Brewery which is a light, clean and crisp Kolsch. It pairs well with Carolina Adventures such as hiking, being on the lake and hanging by the pool. It comes in at 4.8% ABV and also pairs well with seafood, salads and lighter foods.

Their newest addition to our beer lineup is our Costero Mexican Lager. It pairs well with hot summer days, beach hangs and cookouts. It’s also clean and crisp and comes in at 4.5% ABV. We recommend it with tacos and burgers from the grill.

Both of these brands can be found at Harris Teeter stores statewide in NC and other select retailers. Our website has a new “Find Our Beer” feature to help you locate it’s availability in NC, SC and Eastern TN.

They also offer a variety of sauces including the Eastern NC BBQ Sauce-perfect for smoked pork, beef ribs and anything that needs some extra Carolina zing. The SC Gold BBQ Sauce-perfect for chicken and pulled pork. The Carolina Dry Rub-perfect for smoked wings, dry ribs and beef brisket. Plus the Siracha Steak Sauce-perfect for steaks and burgers on the grill