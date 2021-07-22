Try Carolina Brewery's new beer, Costero

Carolina Brewery has an array of beers perfect for summertime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Brewery recently completely rebranded and now introduced a new beer to their mix, Costero. Costero is a Mexican lager perfect for sipping by the pool. New beer and a new can! Eugene and Mia also gave their Kolsch, Amber Ale, and American IPA.

Carolina Brewery operates two brewpub locations in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro. Carolina Brewery’s rebrand promotes the best of the Carolinas’ outdoor lifestyle and coastal conservation. Carolina Brewery’s beers, sauces, and rubs are available at select grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and shops offering craft beer throughout the Carolinas and eastern Tennessee.