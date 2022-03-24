Celebrate National Cocktail Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Cocktail Day, so why not make a delicious cocktail at home! Golden Owl Tavern stopped by to make a drink and share some tips.
Do’s
- Use fresh ingredients! Always juice with fresh limes and use fresh herbs to elevate your cocktail.
- Use the right ice! The larger the ice cube, the more control you have over the amount of water in the drink. Large round ice cubes as well as traditional cocktail cubes are the best way to deliver the right amount of water and chill to your craft cocktails
Don’t
- Avoid, if possible, store-bought mixers and syrups.
- Not using enough ice
- Not knowing when the shake versus stir (and vice versa)
National Cocktail Day is a yearly celebration of the tasty drinks that bring us together and mark special moments! It started in 2013 by author Jace Shoemaker-Galloway.