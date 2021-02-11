Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these local bites

Culinary Expert Heidi Billotto shares some local spots to celebrate National Sandwich Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a local spot to celebrate National Sandwich Day, Heidi Billotto has you covered.

New to Charlotte this year is Plant Joy - creative options - all vegan and very delicious. This is a walk up counter service only spot at Camp North End.

Next, also located in Camp North End, is Leah & Louise home to the Rich Boys, L&L's infamous fried Oyster sliders, served on a house made brioche bun with a brown roux aioli and pickled celery. They come three to an order. Enough to share with a friend, but believe me, You'll want all three to yourself!

Then there is Pasta & Provisions, a Charlotte front runner in the Charlotte grocery/cheese/deli/sandwich shop. Three locations at Providence Road, Mint Street and Park Road. Sandwiches available at Mint Street and Park Road. Here we have their delicious from scratch chicken salad sandwich. You can also indulge in a meatball sub or deconstruct the sandwich idea and enjoy the meatballs on a kale salad and have the bread on the side

Number Four is Botiwalla - Indian Street Food at Optimist Hall. Pick up, counter service, seating inside or in or around Optimist Hall.

Next is Papi Queso and it is THE place for grilled cheese at Optimist Hall. So many cheesy choices and not a bad pick in the bunch.