Celebrity Marriage Counselors Shannon & Shirley Austin talk love

Knowing your partner's love language is essential

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we talked Lost Love Languages with celebrity marriage counselors and coaches, Shannon and Shirley Austin.

The pair has a special event this weekend (April 1), here in Charlotte.

Eugene and The Austins discussed how Gary Chapman wrote an amazing book that created conversations on how we communicate love. They are: Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, Words of Affirmation, Physical Touch.

On today's show, the Austins talked the importance of what they call The Lost Love Languages: taking physical touch up a level (sexual fulfillment for many men), and security for women (men provide), and safety. Shirley Austin says "often women pick bad boys because they think bad boys will keep them safe and that rarely ends up being the case."

The Austins discovered in their coaching practice - there were things that weren't being talked about, and those are in their eBook and presentations.

You are invited to attend their Free Event in Charlotte: Saturday (April 1) at Trinity Worship Ctr.5735 Dixie River Road.

The Austins added: "we have to stop demonizing these lost factors - that impact relationships and marriages."

You can learn more at: marriageinc.us

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001