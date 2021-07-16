Charlotte Hosts Red Bull 3X Qualifier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer Red Bull is bringing back the premier 3x3 basketball tournament in 20+ cities across the United States. In partnership with USA Basketball, Red Bull 3X is building a pathway to the most elite level of 3x3 basketball in the world.

Men and women who compete in Red Bull 3X Qualifier events will earn FIBA Points for a chance to earn a spot on the USA Basketball National Teams. One of the first qualifier stops will be in Charlotte, with the best 3x3 teams in the region competing, and prize money for the winners also at stake.