Diabetic Neuropathy can be treated

Charlotte Spine and Pain Relief Center offering a $87 Neuropathy Special

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Today we are learning more about diabetic nerve pain and what you can do about it. Dr. Kelley Helmendach, DC is the founder of Charlotte Spine & Pain Relief Center. Many people suffer from diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage) and at times are misdiagnosed and believe that there is nothing they can do about it. Diabetic neuropathy most often damages nerves in the legs and feet. It can also cause problems with the digestive system, urinary tract, blood vessels and heart. Some people have mild symptoms and may have a loss of balance. Diabetic nerve pain is essentially diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a serious complication that affects about 50% of people with diabetes. Nerve cells are damaged or destroyed due to poor management of the condition, such as consistent high blood sugar.

As with many people with nerve damage, the first thing is to be evaluated and diagnosed. In most cases, we are able to reverse the damage as long as it has not reached 80%. It can be difficult to treat with that much nerve loss, but it's not impossible. There are treatment options available. Charlotte Spine & Pain Relief Center uses a state-of-the art technology approach at the core of the treatment plan that, when applied to the surface of the skin, produces electric cell signals and sends them throughout the nervous system. This in turn accelerates the body's ability to repair damaged nerves. The process is a long-term solution not a quick fix.

As a added bonus we are offering a $87 Neuropathy Special, that includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays, and report of findings. The neuropathy exam is so thorough that we calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss someone has in their hands or feet. Then, we create an individualized treatment plan for each patient.