One step to stronger legs Workout.

All you need is a step stool

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time once again to get your body moving. Today Motivational fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has a workout that is literally “One step or stool away from stronger legs”. These workouts can be done anywhere you have space. Make sure you have a sturdy step stool. The step stool will aid or help if bad knees are an issue. As always consult your doctor before trying these workouts and you can always slow down the pace or repetitions to suit your needs.

Here are the exercises, let’s get started.

Exercise 1: Single leg stool assist squats – stand at the side of the step stool and put one foot on it and feet spread apart lower yourself to a squat. Repeat exercise..

Exercise 2: Bulgarian split squats – Stand in front of the stool and put one foot on the back of the stool . Now lower yourself straight down like an elevator not and esca lot. Repeat exercise.

Exercise 3: Step ups – 15 reps each side – Right foot on the stool now step up driving left knee to your chest.

Exercise 4: Up and Overs – this will add a little cardio but for lower impact do not add hops.

Exercise 5: Hip bridges- lay down with back against stool in a bent position. Feet on the ground now lift hips to the sky. Repeat exercise.