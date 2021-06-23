x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Charlotte Today

Charlotte Today

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show. Charlotte Today also features sponsored content.
Credit: WCNC

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m. From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show. Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses.