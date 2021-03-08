Coaching an Olympian

Local coach prepares athlete for the biggest stage!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All of the Carolina's are rooting for hometown Olympian Anna Cockrell in the 400 meter hurdles. She has reached the finals and is scheduled to race on Wednesday. The road to success is paved with coaches, who come alongside to help prepare and encourage their athletes. Carol Lawrence hurdle and sprint Coach from Providence Day School talks about her athlete, Anna Cockrell, as she prepares for the 400 meter hurdles Olympic finals.

"Its been exciting and nerve wracking" says Lawrence. Anna is a gritty and grinding Olympian. Most people think she is just gifted (and she is) but the truth be told, Anna is a hard working athlete. She gets after it! Lawrence says "the good relationship that she has with Anna's college coaches allows her to train Anna on the many days of downtime." Since the pandemic coach Lawrence has been able to get with Anna and train her for six month. She tells Anna to trust the training and the process.