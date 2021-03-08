Coaching an Olympian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All of the Carolina's are rooting for hometown Olympian Anna Cockrell in the 400 meter hurdles. She has reached the finals and is scheduled to race on Wednesday. The road to success is paved with coaches, who come alongside to help prepare and encourage their athletes. Carol Lawrence hurdle and sprint Coach from Providence Day School talks about her athlete, Anna Cockrell, as she prepares for the 400 meter hurdles Olympic finals.
"Its been exciting and nerve wracking" says Lawrence. Anna is a gritty and grinding Olympian. Most people think she is just gifted (and she is) but the truth be told, Anna is a hard working athlete. She gets after it! Lawrence says "the good relationship that she has with Anna's college coaches allows her to train Anna on the many days of downtime." Since the pandemic coach Lawrence has been able to get with Anna and train her for six month. She tells Anna to trust the training and the process.
Well Anna delivered in the semi finals, coming in second with a time 54.17 to secure an automatic bid. Coach Lawrence knows the road to medal will be tough, but if anyone is capable of doing it's, Anna. However, if Anna doesn't medal Coach Lawrence says "that this has been a win win situation for everyone who has a stake in Anna life." She has proven that she is already an Olympian by the humble and thankful way she approaches the sport. Plus, she spreads kindness and encouragement to everyone she meets. And finally because she is a role model and so many kids look up to her.