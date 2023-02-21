Coffee with Critters is this weekend

Get to know the animal ambassadors at Rescue Ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch's “Coffee with Critters” is coming up this weekend!

Here with all the details on that and spring break camps is Leslie Smith!

We are so excited about the events and programming at Rescue Ranch. I’ve brought along some of our ambassadors who will be involved in our events, two Rabbits - Graham Cracker and Stella with a unique Kenyan sand boa named "Pepper" says Smith. Our events are designed to have our guest to become familiar with and interact with our animal ambassadors.

Coffee with Critters

Rescue Ranch will host Coffee with Critters Friday, February 24 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. This drop-in, free community breakfast will introduce folks to a few of the more than 80 animal ambassadors and share how these permanent residents assist in weekly programing. In addition, staff will share the nonprofit’s plans for 2023.

Spring Break Camp

Critter Camps are designed to be fun, educational camp experiences for children who love animals. All camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities. Campers will learn how to care for animals, provide enrichment, and to promote humane animal care to others.

In addition, and weather depending, campers will explore the Ranch’s walking trails and have access to the 10,000 square foot inclusive Earnhardt Family Playground. Assisting with each camp session are Rescue Ranch’s over 80 permanent residents and animal ambassadors that include steer, lambs, goats, turkeys, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, a variety of parrots, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, lizards, tortoises and more.