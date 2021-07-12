Common home maintenance tasks made easy by Neighborly.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
With life moving so fast, it's easy to forget about common home maintenance tasks. Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly, has these home maintenance tips. Clean your air ducts and replace your HVAC filters every 45-90 days to ensure your HVAC system runs efficiently. Clean your dishwasher filter and ensure your refrigerator's coils are dust-free to prolong the life of your appliances. And ensure your oven and range are free of grease and grime and regularly clean your vent hood.
Neighborly is a community of home service experts specializing in repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes with more than 10,000 specially serviced providers. There's a new Neighborly app where you can quickly and easily connect with top service professionals with just the push of a button.
