Common home maintenance tasks made easy by Neighborly.com

With life moving so fast, it's easy to forget about common home maintenance tasks. Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly, has these home maintenance tips. Clean your air ducts and replace your HVAC filters every 45-90 days to ensure your HVAC system runs efficiently. Clean your dishwasher filter and ensure your refrigerator's coils are dust-free to prolong the life of your appliances. And ensure your oven and range are free of grease and grime and regularly clean your vent hood.