Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Connick School of Irish Dance

Dancers from the school are headed to the World Championships in Belfast next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — St. Patrick's Day is here and we are celebrating with dancers from Connick School of Irish Dance.

Amelia, Will, Allie, and Shay are all headed to the World Championships next month in Belfast.

On the show they talked about their love for dance, and what makes this kind of dance so unique, including the different types of shoes they have to wear.

The invitation to the World Championship is a huge accomplishment, only the top 1% of Irish Dancers get to take part. For the dancers, St. Patrick's Day is a special time - where they can have fun with family and friends and different events around town.

Right now the school has a special offer, for anyone interested in learning more - they are offering the first class free. It's important to point out, Connick School offers classes for kid, teens, and adults.