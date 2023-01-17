Keep your family organize with a handbook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is important to enjoy your home and your time with your children; however,

life is messy, and can be chaotic especially in an emergency. Embrace your life and home for the stage you are currently in and to keep things moving smoothly create a Family handbook. Here with more is Laurie Martin from Simplicity organizers.

Have you ever thought about how your family would function if something happened to you? In the state of an emergency, could someone find your pertinent information? It’s time to create a Family Handbook. Here is what you need first of all get a notebook and make tabs with the following headings.

Your medical information – keep pertinent medical records for children and adults that could be needed in an emergency.

Emergency contacts – Know who to get in touch with , fire , police, doctors etc.… in case of emergencies

Insurance information – your insurance information (life, health , pet etc…) will be critical when dealing with hospitals keep that info in your handbook.

Home service providers – Providers such as landscapers , HVac maintenance , water, utilities.