Create your own custom candle scent

Eugene & Mia create their own candle scents with Bells Box Collective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Having the perfect scent in your home can really make everything come together. Cory Rindskopf from Bells Box Collective joined Charlotte Today to help us pick out the perfect scent for a custom candle.

These scents can also be used in room spray, diffusors, and perfumes and can be mixed and matched to fit the exact scent mixture that you love.