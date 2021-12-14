Creative Ideas for Holiday Eats

This holiday season get creative in the kitchen with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets stuffed with two of my favorite things: creamy mashed potatoes and cheese!

There are so many ways to prepare Mrs. T’s, from boiling and sautéing, to frying and even grilling! Mrs. T’s Pierogies are available in 13 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, 4 Cheese Medley and other favorites in full and mini sizes as well as Family Size bags and can be found in the frozen food aisle at your local grocery store.