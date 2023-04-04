Dixie's Tupperware Party has arrived in The QC!

Join the party, at Booth Playhouse - "Dixie's Tupperware Party" kicks off tonight in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Dixie from "Dixie's Tupperware Party" is back in The QC! This is now the15th year of the tour! For those who haven't seen "Dixie's Tupperware Party" it's a party onstage that spills over into the audience: with games and audience participation and a feel good message that makes you feel a little more empowered to shine.

Dixie knows how to light up a room and bring a smile to your face, she had Eugene in Page laughing the entire time!

The show opens tonight at the Blumenthal Performing Arts, Booth Playhouse and runs, April 4th - April 8th.

April 4th - April 6th the show is at 7:30pm

April 7th it's at 8pm April 8th shows are at 2pm and 8pm Tickets vary from $39.50 to $64.50.

