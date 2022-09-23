New Fall attractions now open at Dollywood

From the new Hoot Owl Hollow to "Great Pumpkin LumiNights, there's fun for the whole family

On Friday, our friends from Dollywood stopped by to give us a sneak peak and their new Fall fun. Wes Ramey from Dollywood says you're sure to have a "hoot" during this year's Harvest Festival presented by Humana (September. 23- October. 29).

Among the fun they have lined up: New Hoot Owl Hollow and The Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

There's so much fun planned, Ramey says guests would wish they could pull an "owl-nighter" in order to experience "owl" the fun!

At night, Great Pumpkin LumiNights, , provides bushels of memories for guests, with thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout Dollywood.

For those with small children, or anyone looking for a fun, not scary experience...this event is certainly the cream of the crop.

Families can bask in the glow as they wander through displays in Dollywood's Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass, Wildwood Grove and Craftsman's Valley areas.

As they prepare to kick off all the Fall activities, they are also celebrating more big wins at the park!

Following up the recent news that Dollywood is Tripadvisor's top American theme park, the Pigeon Forge landmark earned three of Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Awards. Dollywood earned finalist placement in seven total categories and won more Golden Ticket awards than any other park in the world.

This latest award marks the third-consecutive Best Guest Experience award for Dollywood...it's a big award that combines several attributes—including friendliness, cleanliness and value.

To plan your next trip or to learn more about Dollywood go to dollywood.com

