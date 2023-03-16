Dupp & Swat present Fresh2Death

Fresh2Death: Urban Outsiders festival is here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fresh 2 Death Urban Outsiders festival is this Sunday in Noda!

Here with all the details we have DaVita from DUPP&SWAT and Jessica from the festival.

Founded in 2010 in Charlotte, DUPP&SWAT is a Black-owned creative studio providing opportunities, resources and platforms for creatives of color. Siblings Dion (Dupp) and Davita (Swat) Galloway have created a safe space for artists that takes cues from the community, for the community. In the past 12 years, that welcoming responsiveness has grown to include retail, clothing design, events, exhibits, music festivals, art installations and a non-profit

Building off the wildly successful FRESH2DEATH activation at Camp North End last fall, DUPP&SWAT is once again turning up the volume on Black creatives with FRESH2DEATH: URBAN OUTSIDERS, March 19 in NoDa at the Neighborhood Theatre. URBAN OUTSIDERS is an all-day extravaganza of fashion, art, culture, food, music and activities that celebrate disconnecting and getting outside, such as horseback riding, yoga and meditation, scavenger hunts and singing bowls.

The event will feature installations from 15-20 curated artists, all-day live music, fashion, workshops and pop-up shopping from Fresh Produce, DUPP&SWAT’s retail concept. Their initial FRESH2DEATH installation at the Mint Museum Uptown drew more than 1,500 attendees. More than 2,000 people attended the second iteration at Camp North End last fall. The siblings are expecting to exceed those numbers at the upcoming west side event.

The event is to take place 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Neighborhood Theatre.

Tickets are on sale online through Carolina tix for F2D: URBAN OUTSIDERS for $20, and the price will incrementally increase until the date of the event. Tickets at the door will be $25. Everyone who attends must have a ticket, and that ticket provides full access to the event grounds, including vendors, retail and thematic workshops like crystal digging, a scavenger hunt and printmaking.