Eat green - enjoy a springtime smoothie

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are eating and drinking green this week, not only in anticipation of St. Patty's Day on Friday but because this is the season for all sorts of locally grown local leafy greens. Joining us with a delicious springtime smoothie is food and travel writer, Heidi Billotto.

Here's the healthy way to enjoy a springtime smoothie!

Step 1: Shop local for the best selection of local greens. Did you know there are over a dozen Saturday Farmers markets in and around Charlotte.

Step 2: Watch your sugar. Smoothies don't always have to start with processed juice. Use freshly brewed tea or coffee instead and you can control your sugar intake. Keep it green with matcha tea powder. This is ground green tea and a local brand from Asheville - Matcha Nude. https://matchanude.com/

Step 3: Protein powder - If you are going to add protein powder, keep it local and use Mighty Muscadine Protein Powder from Advance NC https://www.mightymuscadine.com/

Step 4: Creamier Smoothie - If you want a creamier smoothie add real whole or skim milk or plain yogurt to add vitamins and minerals; If you are using a plant-based milk, make sure to use an unsweetened variety.

Step 5: More flavor - In addition to fresh lettuce, kale and Swiss Chard; you can also add microgreens to your smoothies for an extra burst of flavor. Microgreens are the first two leaves of any vegetable. These tiny plants are grown by several farmers around town and are hand harvested with kitchen shears!

Step 6: More Green - use a fresh ripe avocado.

Green color notwithstanding, locally grown carrots, beets and all sorts of berries also are a great addition to any smoothie. Bananas are always a delicious addition to the mix.

Step 7: Frozen ingredients and ice - one common smoothie misconception is that ingredients must be frozen. Not true and you don't need any ice.

Step 8: Blend please -use a blender or food processor to make your smoothie.