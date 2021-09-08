Equity & pay for women

Women of color experience a significant gap in pay, here are some tips to close the gap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Compare to men the pay gap between men and women has lengthen where women are not paid like their counterparts. This is especially true for women of color. Black women make 63 cents for every dollar earned by their white male counterparts. August 3 is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, not to be confused with the Equal Pay Day recognized on March 24. That date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned the previous year. Latesha Byrd, career consultant, has some tips to help lessen the gap women and women of color face.

Tip 1: Always ask for more because it’s a part of the hiring process! It’s a conversation, not a confrontation!

Tip 2: Do Your Research: Understand the current market value of your skillset and expertise. find sources for pay info: Talk to headhunters, comparably.com, salary.com, payscale.com, glassdoor.com, LinkedIn. You don’t want to walk into those conversations blind and knowing the numbers upfront will make you more confident and reassured when negotiating.

Tip 3: Create a brag sheet. Update it for the work you’ve done during the pandemic. Take a look at your job description and take note of the additional or new value you’ve added since you first started.

Tip 4: Research the company you’re working with online or while interviewing, find out what are the gaps, and what are the issues they’re facing. Now it is important to align your skillset and past experience so that you can handle those situations. This effort will demonstrate that you went above and beyond and it will further show that you are willing to give them 100% of your time and talent.