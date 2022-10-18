Fall cocktails at Billy Sunday Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Spindle Bar Airstream got a brand new look and menu! In celebration of and anticipation for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the airstream is now decked out in all new décor and has new cocktails.
The airstream is open Friday from 5 p.m. to close and Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to close. It is also open on certain Thursdays when Optimist Hall activates the patio - check their Instagram for more specifics!
These specials will be available through middle of November so be sure to stop by and check them out!
Full List of New Airstream Cocktails
Fire Roasted Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita - Mezcal, Blanco Tequila, Jalapeño & Pineapple Syrup, Lime Juice
Batanga - Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime, Mexican Cola
Horchata - Rice Milk, Cinnamon Agave, Reposado Tequila
Paloma - Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Mexican Squirt
Tepache Margarita - Reposado Tequila, Tepache, Pineapple, Lime
Hibiscus Aqua Fresca - Hibiscus Vanilla, Lime, Spirit of choice, Topo Chico
For more information, Billy Sunday at @billysundaycharlotte and go visit them at Optimist Hall.
