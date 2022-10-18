Fall cocktails at Billy Sunday Charlotte

They have a full menu of drinks perfect for the season

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Spindle Bar Airstream got a brand new look and menu! In celebration of and anticipation for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the airstream is now decked out in all new décor and has new cocktails.

The airstream is open Friday from 5 p.m. to close and Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to close. It is also open on certain Thursdays when Optimist Hall activates the patio - check their Instagram for more specifics!

These specials will be available through middle of November so be sure to stop by and check them out!

Full List of New Airstream Cocktails

Fire Roasted Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita - Mezcal, Blanco Tequila, Jalapeño & Pineapple Syrup, Lime Juice

Batanga - Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime, Mexican Cola

Horchata - Rice Milk, Cinnamon Agave, Reposado Tequila

Paloma - Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Mexican Squirt

Tepache Margarita - Reposado Tequila, Tepache, Pineapple, Lime

Hibiscus Aqua Fresca - Hibiscus Vanilla, Lime, Spirit of choice, Topo Chico

For more information, Billy Sunday at @billysundaycharlotte and go visit them at Optimist Hall.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001