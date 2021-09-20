Fight the Flame 5K is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beth Stillitano is a CRPS patient and advocate in the Charlotte area who has been dealing with CRPS complications for the past 25 years. Sept. 26th is the anniversary of her injury leading to diagnosis. She is also the executive director of Fight the Flame 501(c)(3) which is coming up on Sunday September 26th at McAlpine Creek Park.
Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic, invisible, debilitating pain disorder that usually affects a limb after an injury. Typically there is constant, unrelenting pain (along with many other symptoms). Often referred to as the suicide disease, CRPS has no cure and many who suffer take their own life.
Click here for more information.