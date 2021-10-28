Help is here for first responders suffering from mental health issues and stress

National First Responders Day is Oct. 28th - this day honors the heroic women and men who run toward danger every day to help their fellow citizen. From battling the needs of the pandemic and staffing ICU wards to answering calls about forest fires and hurricane damage, first responders endure distressing experiences most people couldn’t easily bounce back from − and unfortunately, sometimes neither do they. To address this issue, AT&T, as part of its work on FirstNet (the nation’s public safety communications network), established its Health and Wellness Program to strategically plan for how FirstNet, Built with AT&T [firstnet.com] supports first responders.