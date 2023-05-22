Food, Drinks & Good times at The Michael Waltrip Tap Room

The Michael Waltrip Brewery provides the Two Time-line of beers featured on tap in the Michael Waltrip Taproom. “Come for the Food and Drink Stay for the Experience.” Our beers are a big deal. We have over 20 beers on tap including our featured releases from Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. Grab your favorite or try something new (or maybe both) while watching the teams you love and the teams you love to hate! There’s pool tables, TVS, darts, Poker tournaments at a great location and more. “My favorite beer use to be the Blonde Ale but now it’s the Tangerine Ale” says Waltrip. The Staff is friendly and cordial. Also, the CoCa Cola 600 is this weekends and will bring out NASCAR fans all over the area to enjoy racing and drinks & food. “We will have live bands at the Tap Room so come on out” says Waltrip. Now is the perfect time to race on over to Michael Waltrip Taproom for the newest sports-themed, family-focused experience ideal for all ages. “The goal is to continue expanding our beer and influence across the country” says Waltrip. He goes on to say “This is our second location and we would love to have a Tap room in every area there is a NASCAR track.” For more information visit MichaelWaltripTapRoom.com.