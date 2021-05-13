Foster care crisis for youth with mental illness

Thompson talks about the need for foster parents in our community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a foster care crisis in North Carolina for years, particularly around adolescents with complex mental health challenges. Sadly, these youth often get bounced around from placement to placement, home to home, shelter to shelter. It's not uncommon for Thompson to receive referrals for adolescents who have been in 15+ placements outside of their home in the span of a few years.

This is a problem that requires upstream and a downstream interventions to solve. Thompson is investing resources on both fronts. To try to solve the immediate crisis, Thompson is bringing an Evidence-Based Therapeutic Foster Care model to North Carolina called TFCO. This model is used in several other states successfully to solve this exact crisis of adolescents who need significant daily support and treatment in a homelike setting. Thompson will be hiring over 30 professionals and recruiting more than 50 Foster Parents in the coming month to be a part of these TFCO teams.

Thompson will be the only provider of TFCO in North Carolina and they are proud to be bringing evidence-based programs to bear in our communities.

While Thompson works to solve that problem, Thompson is also hard at work in preventing the problem from ever existing which means intervening with high risk youth and families at the earliest possible moment. This is why Thompson continues to expand their mental health services, parent education, Friends of the Children mentoring program and more. The earlier we can wrap families in these kinds of supports, the data is clear that will produce the best long-term outcomes for kids, families and communities.

Thompson is looking for Foster Parents who have a particular heart and passion for teenagers and want to make a life-changing impact on them. For more information, go to https://www.thompsoncff.org