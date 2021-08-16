Freeze fat cells with Cool Sculpting

Providence Plastic Surgery and Skin Center talks about Cool Sculpting

The Covid pandemic was rough on our bodies. If you have some stubborn, troubled areas, Cool Sculpting may help. Emily Dial, with Providence Plastic Surgery and Skin Center says Cool Sculpting is basically non-invasive liposuction. Dial says it's fat reduction without down time, incisions, or needles.

Fat cells are frozen and damaged and then your body can't repair them. Over the next 6 months, the cells are passed through urine and waste. Dial says pretty much wherever you can pinch an inch, they can Cool Sculpt it.