Fresh, gluten free bread made to order in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you eat a gluten free diet, it can be difficult to find food that tastes delicious and fits with your lifestyle. At Eleven Eleven Wellness Bakery, they have so many delicious treats that are all gluten free. They offer breads, cookies, muffins, and you can even buy a starter’s kit if you’re looking to get started on a gluten free diet. Plus, you can also buy a subscription to get Eleven Eleven’s baked goods every month.