Give the gift of CoolSculpting

If you can squeeze it, Providence Plastic Surgery can freeze it!

CoolSculpting is basically non-invasive liposuction. That means no needles, no incisions, and best of all- no downtime.

It works by freezing the fat cells in your trouble area until they’re so damaged that your body can’t repair them. Then over the next three to five months, they’re converted to waste and naturally eliminated through your urine and waste.

Providence Plastic Surgery is FDA cleared to treat under the chin, under the jawline, your thighs, abdomen, flanks/love handles, along the bra line, back fat, upper arms, and underneath the buttocks (also known as the banana roll!) This procedure is ideal for someone who has unwanted soft, supple, subcutaneous tissue that won’t go away despite diet and exercise.