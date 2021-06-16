Great Father's day gift ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Father's Day is just around the corner and if you're trying to decide on what to get dad, Hade Robinson, the Carolina Style guy, has some great gift ideas. Dads are super busy these days and on the go. "Many dads carry around too much stuff.. so why not get dad a cool bag to put all his stuff in," says Robinson. There are different styles and functions with the messenger bag, the sling bag or the traditional backpack. All of these items will be a hit with the men in your life. Another great gift idea for dad is skin care products. Keeping dad fresh and clean is always a good gift item. If you want to really impress dad, footwear is a great option. Robinson says, "Golden Goose sneakers are very popular. They range between $50 to $1500 dollars". Whatever your choice these are some very good gift ideas to bring a smile to dad's face. Hade can be reached via email at Hade@carolinastyleguy.com