Grilled acorn squash and bacon wrapped stuffed chicken

First up grilled double stuffed acorn squash. Buy a whole squash and cut in half, then scoop out the inside flesh (keep and roast the seeds like pumpkin if you like). Flip over and trip the spines so the squash will lay flat on the grill. Turn back over and baste the flesh side with olive oil, Kosher or sea salt, and pepper. Place on a 400 degree grill flesh side down on indirect heat (over a burner that is off). After 40 minutes the skin should be getting soft and flip over. Before you flip pre-make your favorite mashed potato recipe and when you flip over the squash then stuff into the flesh side, top with your favorite cheese, and continue to cook until the cheese is deliciously bubbly (about another 15 minutes). Grab a spoon and dig in right from the squash!

Next up a bacon weave bacon wrapped stuffed chicken breast. Start by making the bacon weave with very cold bacon so it’s easier to handle. Lay up to 6 pieces of your favorite bacon on a piece of parchment paper and fold back bacon strips 1,3,5. Lay a strip of bacon across the others at a 90 degree angle, fold strips 1,3,5 back over, then fold down strips 2,4,6, lay another piece of bacon across, and keep repeating until finished. For the chicken lay flat and cut a pocket almost all the way through. Brush olive oil throughout, then season the outside and inside with Dijon mustard, garlic, Kosher salt and pepper and stuff some prosciutto ham and smoked gouda on the inside. Lay the chicken breast on the bacon weave about 1/3 of the way down, flip the parchment from one side to the top, then start to roll up the chicken into the rest of the weave pressing as you go. When you get to the end pull of the parchment paper and press the seam shut and tuck in the ends. Preheat your grill to 400 degrees and set up for indirect grilling. Place the chicken seam side down so the seam with melt together. Continue to cook until the chicken reaches about 130 degrees, then baste on your favorite BBQ sauce thinned with a little bourbon or whiskey and place on direct heat. Continue to baste and turn until the internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees as it will continue to rise to food safe 165. Let rest on a platter a few minutes before serving.