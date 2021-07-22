We all need the feeling of connection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many of us, the feelings of the pandemic are sticking around. Feelings of isolation, 'Pandemic Brain', anxiety and so much more. It's hard to know how to break free of those feelings and get back to how things were before. Habitual Roots is hoping to bring the feeling of connection back into our community.
The group is holding a large variety of events locally to bring people together. They have yoga at various locations, group hiking, meditation sessions, anxiety support groups and so much more.
If you are looking for a way to connect, head to their website HabitualRoots.com for a full schedule of events.