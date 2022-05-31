Hannah Metz, Owner of Hannah Elisabeth Beauty, shares tips for summer gatherings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hannah Metz, beauty expert and owner of Hannah Elisabeth Beauty, joined Charlotte Today with hair & makeup looks for every type of summer event.

Beach Wedding - Simple, Organic & Beachy Hair. People are straying away from more elegant & overly constructed updos and leaning more towards relaxed beachy, boho, fully down and half up styles. In Summer 2022, glowy, natural looking skin and makeup is key for a timeless wedding look.

Fourth of July - Whether you're getting ready for a Summer Wedding or a 4th of July Party, the "elevated" pony is here to stay in 2022! A pony is such a fun way to wear your hair up, which can be dressed down or up depending on the occasion. For a Summer Party, dress it down by doing beachy waves & a high, messy pony with tons of texture. For a more formal event, a sleek, smooth pony gives off clean and effortless glam.

Family Photos - Since photos & the lighting in the summer can tend to minimize or wash out your makeup on camera, you want to do a little bit "extra" on the make-up end, without going overboard. Using corner, individual lash clusters, or false lashes that have a bit of a lift at the end, can make your eyes pop in photos, and give your face a mini "lift" by drawing the eye upwards.

Summer BBQ - Summer BBQ's are the perfect opportunity to combine a look that's fuss free & still Instagram post worthy! Getting a blowout is a great way to seal the deal on a style that lasts multiple days without washing, even with the humidity here in Charlotte.