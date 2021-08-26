Happy National Dog Day

Celebrate the holiday with treats and food that's good for your pet from Pet Wants Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Dog Day! If you are wanting to spoil your pup today head out to Pet Wants Charlotte. They want the best for your pets which is why they use the most natural products for your pet.

Their dog food is slow-cooked, small batch and nutritious, and made fresh every single month. Plus all of their treats are real animal parts and nothing is made from preservatives.