Happy National Dog Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Dog Day! If you are wanting to spoil your pup today head out to Pet Wants Charlotte. They want the best for your pets which is why they use the most natural products for your pet.
Their dog food is slow-cooked, small batch and nutritious, and made fresh every single month. Plus all of their treats are real animal parts and nothing is made from preservatives.
There will be a big National Dog Day celebration in South End today and you can stop by the Pet Wants location in South End to pick up a goodie bag for your pup.