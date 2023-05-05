Hardware Huddle presents Magic Chef

Magic Chef takes kitchen entertainment up a notch

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns. There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like Magic Chef which has improved kitchen entertainment. Here with more is Jenny Mulqueen from Magic Chef, she wants to shed a little light on Ice makers , Beverage Coolers and Microwaves.

For more than 85 years, Magic Chef has been a household name that at-home chefs turn to for dependable, easy-to-use kitchen appliances. Today, Magic Chef continues that time-honored tradition, offering a versatile line of kitchen essentials to help busy consumers create magical moments and simplify their lives.

Ice Makers

Ditch the ice cube trays that take up space in your freezer for a countertop ice maker, available in a variety of colors and finishes. Perfect for kitchen countertops, patio tables, bars, break rooms, apartments or anywhere you're entertaining. Just add water and have ice in as little as 7 minutes so your drinks can always be cold. “No more going to the store to get ice” says Mulqueen.

Beverage Coolers

Climate controlled wine and beverage coolers are perfect for any space and can fit under-the-counter in a kitchen or as a freestanding addition to the newly remodeled recreation room. Features include, but are not limited to, easy-touch electronic temperature control panel with digital display, adjustable glass shelves, LED stage lighting, reversible swing doors, and fingerprint resistant stainless steel. “Some coolers have the dual zone temperature so that you can store wine, beer, soft drinks at different temperatures” says Mulqueen. There are no more excuses for having warm soft drinks and wine.

Countertop Microwave Ovens / Over the Range Microwave Ovens

Our line of countertop and over-the-range microwave ovens helps busy consumers prepare quick meals simply and effortlessly. White, Black and Stainless Steel models are available in multiple sizes with features that provide the latest convenience in microwave cooking. Some features include pre-programmed one-touch cooking functions, variable power levels, digital clock and timers, sensor cooking, and rotating glass turntable for even heating (features vary by model).