HBCU – Accessibility & Inclusion Symposium is Sept 14th 9am – 4pm

Join and raise awareness for students with Intellectual Developmental Disabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS MORNING WE'RE TALKING ABOUT A VERY SPECIAL GROUP "Best Buddies International" - the world's largest organization dedicated to ending

the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Here with more and the partnership with Historical Black Colleges & University is Joe Canty, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Best Buddies. “Best Buddies is an amazing organization that helps so many people who can be disenfranchised” says Canty. He adds “this has personally affected my life because my son Nolan, has some Intellectual developmental disabilities and Best Buddies programming has boosted his self-esteem and drive by including him in its activities.” “We also thought because of the number of educational opportunities provide by Best Buddies that we would forge a partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to raise awareness and spread inclusion and diversity.” The Symposium is September 14th from 9am -4pm feel free to drop in virtually during those hours.

The purpose of the symposium aims to raise awareness about intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), discuss supporting students with and without IDD, and promote inclusive communities where everyone can contribute and lead. The symposium will include keynote speeches, panel discussions led by educators and industry experts on capacity building at HBCUs and MSIs, panels on identities and disabilities, and the future of workforce diversity. Students will also lead panels on career opportunities and community service, focusing on building inclusive environments. Participants will learn practical skills and strategies for supporting students with IDD at HBCUs and MSIs, discussing pre-college supports, and offering guidance on helping students excel in college and prepare for future careers.

The symposium provides a chance for attendees to network and collaborate with professionals and industry experts from around the country, including Best Buddies staff and ambassadors. This networking opportunity can lead to future collaborative efforts and the sharing of best practices. By joining this symposium, attendees can contribute to advancing inclusion in their communities. The event encourages students, faculty, community members, and corporate partners to come together, learn, and work towards creating a more inclusive and equal future for all.