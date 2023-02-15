Help in the fight against Pediatric Cancer

The Isabella Santos Foundation wasn’t born just because Isabella died of neuroblastoma. It was certainly a marker for motive. But the work of the team with countless volunteers, supporters, board members, and partners has blossomed into something else – something rare. It is an extraordinary glimpse at how one special, beautiful child’s legacy can help save others. Others who have to face terrible news, whose parents have to tell (and retell) stories of their journey, thrusting themselves back into those haunting moments of fear. It is a window, an opportunity, to see how one child’s legacy can lead to funds for research and treatment, in an effort to change the statistics for the better. It is a unique look at how people can continue to fight even when one battle is lost. And, in this case, the word rare gets to become something positive again. To date, Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF) has funded nearly $7 million toward expanding the scope of research, treatments, and supporting families affected by rare pediatric cancers.