Help in the fight against Pediatric Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are spotlighting the wonderful work and fund raising event hosted by the Isabella Santos Foundation, Here with more is Executive Director, Erin Santos-Primis.
The Isabella Santos Foundation wasn’t born just because Isabella died of neuroblastoma. It was certainly a marker for motive. But the work of the team with countless volunteers, supporters, board members, and partners has blossomed into something else – something rare. It is an extraordinary glimpse at how one special, beautiful child’s legacy can help save others. Others who have to face terrible news, whose parents have to tell (and retell) stories of their journey, thrusting themselves back into those haunting moments of fear. It is a window, an opportunity, to see how one child’s legacy can lead to funds for research and treatment, in an effort to change the statistics for the better. It is a unique look at how people can continue to fight even when one battle is lost. And, in this case, the word rare gets to become something positive again. To date, Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF) has funded nearly $7 million toward expanding the scope of research, treatments, and supporting families affected by rare pediatric cancers.
We are currently building a global pediatric cancer program and need your help. “Our latest fundraiser “A Morning in Paris” is a women’s fundraising breakfast event that will continue the great work in fighting pediatric cancer” says Santos-Primis. Join us for a unique event that celebrates the power of women and the influence they have on change in our community. The mornings at Carmel Country Club will give guests time to network, socialize, participate in high-end raffles and learn how to make a difference for kids fighting rare cancers. The morning will conclude with an opportunity to learn about Isabella Santos Foundation's (ISF) mission for rare pediatric cancers. Attendees will learn about the global pediatric cancer program being built in Charlotte as we raise funds for treatment programs.
Here are the details:
TIME: 9am - 11:30am
WHEN: March, 7, 8 & 9 - March 8 and 9 are invite only.
WHERE: Carmel Country Club | 4735 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
TICKET PRICE: $50 per ticket for March 7. March 8 and March 9 are invite only for continued supporters of ISF.
Proceeds from the event will impact a global pediatric cancer program at Levine Children's, bringing new treatments and hope to kids fighting rare cancers. For more information visit Isabella Santos Foundation.