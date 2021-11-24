How to battle belly fat

Dr. Ashley Lucas shares her tips for fighting off belly fat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Belly fat can be frustration and difficult to get rid of. Plus, no one is safe from it. Men and women can easily get it. So how do we get rid of it?

Dr. Ashley Lucas from PHS Weight loss and Nutrition says you can drop your overall body fat to get rid of it. There is no way to just target the belly fat. Most of us put fat into our belly first, which means it will be the last place you lose fat.