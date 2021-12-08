Improve your vision with refractive eye surgery

Today, many people choose to correct their refractive errors with techniques other than wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses. Laser eye surgeries like laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, or LASIK, improve vision by permanently changing the shape of the cornea to redirect how light is focused on the retina. However, in certain cases, LASIK or another laser eye surgery that reshapes the cornea may not be a patient’s best option. In these cases, instead of reshaping the cornea, the eye’s natural lens can be removed and replaced with an intraocular lens (IOL) with a procedure called refractive lens exchange (RLE). IOLs are artificial lenses surgically implanted in the eye. These lenses help your eye regain its focusing and refractive ability. RLE can be used to correct moderate to high degrees of myopia (nearsightedness) and hyperopia (farsightedness). In many cases, it is especially useful in treating presbyopia, the inability to focus at near distances with age.