It's Garage Cleaning Time!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garage Living states that a quarter of Americans say that they can’t park in their garage because of their clutter. Of all Americans who own a two car garage, 25% cannot park in them at all and 33% can only fit one car. Wow! Well spring is around the corner and with the warmer weather on the way, now is a great time to get your garage organized! Laurie Martin, the owner of Simplicity Organizers is here to offer some tips and strategies using the SIMPLE Methodology to help you get your garage organized.
Here is how it works:
S I M P L E stands for
-Sort it - Identify it - Map it out - Put it away - Label it - Enjoy it
SORT IT:
- Start by pulling everything out of the garage.
- Sweep out the rest.
IDENTIFY IT
- Group like items together
- Identify what is being kept, donated, sold, or discarded.
- Identify the categories: sports, travel, activities,
MAP IT Decide the location of each category.
- Frequently used items should be easy accessible.
- Leave space for departure items-items that need to be returned, dropped off, donated, or consigned.
PUT IT AWAY
Place each belonging in its designated location.
LABEL IT
- Identify contents of each container or shelf.
ENJOY IT
- Celebrate the efficient systems.
- Keep your garage maintained by organizing it at least twice a year.
For more tips visit Simplicity-Organizers.com