It's Garage Cleaning Time!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garage Living states that a quarter of Americans say that they can’t park in their garage because of their clutter. Of all Americans who own a two car garage, 25% cannot park in them at all and 33% can only fit one car. Wow! Well spring is around the corner and with the warmer weather on the way, now is a great time to get your garage organized! Laurie Martin, the owner of Simplicity Organizers is here to offer some tips and strategies using the SIMPLE Methodology to help you get your garage organized.