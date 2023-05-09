It’s time to clean out your garage

Don’t ignore your garage!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that the weather is cooling off, fall is a great time to take back control over your garage! Garages often become storage units for lots of clutter and we know that clutter is nothing more than postponed decisions. Paint cans, sporting goods, holiday decorations, bikes, old furniture, appliances, tools, Costco bulk items, leaves, and so much more! Rob Kletzker, with Hello Garage, and Laurie Martin, the owner of Simplicity Organizers are here with us today to not only offer some tips and strategies to organize your garage, but they are also teaming up to offer a HUGE giveaway that they will share in just a few minutes!

“The garage can become the catch all for furniture, equipment, cars and just a storage area” says Martin. She adds “It easily can become cluttered and a problem.” Here are some steps to keep your garage tidy and organized heading into fall.

Steps to the process:

1) Pull everything out of the space. Yes everything!

2) Sort items into categories. Sports, Travel, Outdoor activities, Garden, Automotive, Seasonal- (Garage items)

3) KEEP or TOSS? Here are some questions to ask yourself. When was the last time I used this item? Do I love it? Do I need it? What’s the worst thing that would happen if I gave it away?

4) Clean the garage space now that its empty so HELLO GARAGE can do their magic!

5) Define your zones. Plan where you want to put your zones back away. (Label Maker) Decide the location of each category. Frequently used items should be easily accessible. Leave space for departure items-items that need to be returned.

6)Use bins and labels to keep your items organized. (Labeled container)

7) Maintenance is key! Twice a year- clean out your garage.

“We at Hello Garage offers full turn key customized garage solutions” says Kletzker. Hello Garage will address the challenges of keeping your garage floor clean and protected from dirt and the damage created by water. Their Polyaspartic flooring is an upgrade from epoxy and polyurea options, it wears better and lasts long than other products on the market. Their storage and organization solutions are industrial grade and are customized to meet the needs of your specific space. Hello Garage flooring and storage comes with a Lifetime Warranty, most jobs can be done in one day, and you can walk on the floor after 24 hours. He adds “We have numerous flooring options, we can do custom colors.” “We also have storage options including shelves, cabinets, a workbench, drop zone, overhead storage, slat wall, and even a central vacuum system for your garage.” Our shelving systems are all metal construction and can hold up to 300 lbs. per shelf! Our slat wall can be fitted to any size and we even have locks to keeps hooks from sliding around or falling off the wall when you take an item down off the wall.