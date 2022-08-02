Jewelry doesn't have to be expensive

Tips on how to save money buying jewelry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's can be an expensive holiday especially if one is giving jewelry as a gift. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers says "it doesn't have to be so expensive if you utilize these tips."

Tip 1: Everything in a jewelry store is negotiable.

Big or little purchases, depending on the size of the purchase, you could save between 15-50% just by negotiating. This applies to large chain stores and mom and pop locations.

Tip 2: Always research and don’t buy on the spot.

We should do this with every large purchase! You will find better prices and other options to buy from, and if you head back in they will be more willing to negotiate down.

Tip 3: Know when to buy - March is the best month!

The best time to buy brand new jewelry is starting in March after the Holidays and Valentine's day. Just make sure to shop before Easter when stores then switch into another peak season for Mother’s Day.

Tip 4: For Diamonds, Look for Just Under The Quarter Mark

If you’re shopping for diamonds and you’re looking for a certain carat weight, if you go just under the quarter mark (i.e. .25, .50, .75, 1, 1.25…) you’ll save way more since the price for diamonds jumps every time you hit that quarter “mark”. So a .49 carat diamond would cost a LOT less than a .50 or .51!

Tip 5: Sell or Trade old Jewelry to Bring Down Your Cost.

Many jewelry stores will allow you to sell or trade old jewelry and precious stones/metals for partial payment on your new jewelry. My husband and I traded old gold jewelry (broken chains etc.) to melt down and make custom wedding rings. We only paid for the jeweler's time to make it which was nothing compared to what it would have cost.

Tip 6: Check pawn shops, auctions, and consignment shops.

Many items will be a fraction of their retail cost. If you are going shop retail, stick to small locally owned stores as the national chains are known to mark up prices over 500%!