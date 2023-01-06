Join the fight against Alzheimer /Dementia

The Family Dance Party CLT is June 10th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by our good friend Ramona Holloway to talk about her "Family Dance Party CLT" and Rylee Goodwin, a 5th grader at Mountain Island Charter School. Rylee is also a member of the youth marketing team for the Family Dance Party CLT.



“I started the Family Dance Party CLT in response to my mother” says Holloway. “My mother Wheezy passed away from dementia, and I wanted to make sure kids, family members, caregivers and anyone impacted by Alzheimer/Dementia received the proper support and education.” The event is a fun way to bring generations together to make a difference in the lives of families affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Created for families to support the Alzheimer's Association, the Family Dance Party presented by Jamison Realty will be the most fun parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and kids can have on a Saturday afternoon. This years theme is called "Remember the Love!"

“I got involved in a video project that taught my classmates 5 things they can do to help people with dementia” says Rylee. Rylee goes on to say “I didn’t know that Alzheimer/Dementia was listed as one of the top 10 diseases that affect older people.” The education is sorely needed. “It's about making a connection with your loved one as they fight this heinous disease that robs them of their memory” says Holloway. 100% of the proceeds from Family Dance Party CLT go to the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina chapter.

The details of the event are here:

Family Dance Party

Saturday, June 10th, 1 - 5pm EDT

At Roxbury Nightclub, Charlotte NC

Tickets Prices start: $10