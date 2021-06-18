Juneteenth drive-through and celebration

Celebrate in the community this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the Struggle Inc. has a great way that you can celebrate Juneteenth. They will be holding a drive-thru celebration on the Beatties Ford Road corridor. The line up will begin at the McCrory YMCA at 12:30pm on Saturday June 19th. After the drive-thru the celebration will continue at 3pm at 1412 Beatties Ford Road.

There will be African performances, Juneteenth coloring sheets and activities for children and so much more. Plus, many participants will be starting the celebration early at the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas Freedom and Unity March. This begins at 10am at the Grady Cole Center and will end at the House of Africa.