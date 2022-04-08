Mental Health & Illness no longer stigmas

1 out of 5 Adults suffer yearly from mental health issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking mental health and the differences from what we know as mental illness. License Therapist Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness is here to help us out.

What is Mental Health?

Mental health is something we all have. It’s our emotional, psychological and social well being. “It’s the foundation of how we show up in the world” says Kuehnle. Mental health determines how we feel, relate to others; it is how we navigate life. Simply put it is how we think, feel and behave.

What is mental illness?

Mental Illness refers collectively to all diagnosable mental disorders. They are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking or behavior (or a combination of these). Mental illnesses are associated with distress and/or problems functioning in social, work or family activities. Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. It is a medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes and they are treatable. Nearly 1 in 5 adult and 1 in 6 children yearly are diagnose with some form of mental illness.

What are the warning signs?

Long-lasting sadness or irritability.

Extremely high and low moods.

Excessive fear, worry, or anxiety.

Social withdrawal.

Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits.: