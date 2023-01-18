CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter means short days and cold nights. It also means heartier all in one meals are popular for dinner.
Today we've invited the Smoke master Ernie Adler to make a Middle Eastern chicken dish.
We are using a cast iron skillet because of its versatility. Cast iron pans can be used on the stove top, in the oven, on the grill, can go directly from cooking to tabletop for serving, and will last forever. They heat evenly and are easy to keep clean, are great to pass down to the next generation of cooks, and are perfect for cooking all in one dishes. “ Everyone should have cast iron cookware, if not you must invest in at least one cast iron pan” says Adler.
Here is the recipe:
Instructions
Dice up boneless chicken breasts into bite sized pieces and set aside. Chop up carrots, yellow onion, and garlic. For the seasoning combine salt, pepper, cumin, cinnamon, and cardamon. You can use your favorite rice, couscous, bulgur wheat, buckwheat kasha, or quinoa. On the side have slivered almonds, caraway seeds, and raisins (you can use any dried fruit, apricots, mango, whatever you like). Sauté up the chicken, then add in the onions, carrots, caraway seeds, and garlic, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, salt, and pepper, and sauté for 5 minutes. Add in chicken stock and bring to a low boil, then reduce heat and stir in quinoa and cover. Every 5 minutes stir mixture, and when most of the liquid is absorbed stir in the dried fruit. Total cook time should be about 20-25 minutes. Serve with bread on the side.
For more great recipes visit Erniesbbq.com