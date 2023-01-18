CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter means short days and cold nights. It also means heartier all in one meals are popular for dinner.

Today we've invited the Smoke master Ernie Adler to make a Middle Eastern chicken dish.

We are using a cast iron skillet because of its versatility. Cast iron pans can be used on the stove top, in the oven, on the grill, can go directly from cooking to tabletop for serving, and will last forever. They heat evenly and are easy to keep clean, are great to pass down to the next generation of cooks, and are perfect for cooking all in one dishes. “ Everyone should have cast iron cookware, if not you must invest in at least one cast iron pan” says Adler.