Mister Sparky Electric warns of water and electricity dangers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are hidden dangers you may not know about around pools and lakes. It's electric shock drowning. Electric charges can be in water and can paralyze you. The problem can be found on docks and in pools. Mister Sparky Electric has a shock alert tester that checks for voltage in the water. Voltages can come from utility plants, or grounding in your pool.
Around docks, electricity can leak into the water. There's some evidence that shows 80-90% of boats are leaking voltages into the water around docks. People die because they jump off the boat into water that shocks them.
Call Mister Sparky Electric for a free water safety check. 704-323-8006
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
Unmute
You May LikeLocal leaders support all vaccine options saying "benefits outweigh rare risks"Ad CouncilLearn More