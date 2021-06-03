x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Charlotte Today

Mister Sparky Electric warns of water and electricity dangers

Keep your family safe around pools and lakes this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are hidden dangers you may not know about around pools and lakes. It's electric shock drowning.  Electric charges can be in water and can paralyze you.  The problem can be found on docks and in pools.  Mister Sparky Electric has a shock alert tester that checks for voltage in the water. Voltages can come from utility plants, or grounding in your pool.

Around docks, electricity can leak into the water. There's some evidence that shows 80-90% of boats are leaking voltages into the water around docks. People die because they jump off the boat into water that shocks them.

Call Mister Sparky Electric for a free water safety check. 704-323-8006

https://www.mistersparkycharlotte.com

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

 

Unmute

by Taboola

Sponsored Links

You May LikeLocal leaders support all vaccine options saying "benefits outweigh rare risks"Ad CouncilLearn More

They Issued A Surprise Response To Divorce RumorsArticles Skill

Pregnant Beggar Was Asking for Help, But Then One Woman Followed HerHouse Coast

7 Discounts Seniors Only Get If They AskNational Penny For Seniors

Catherine Bell's New Girlfriend Might Look Familiar To YouLike It Viral