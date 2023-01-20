CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
In this morning's entertainment spotlight we were joined by Moses Pendleton, the founder and artistic director of MOMIX Dance Company. MOMIX "Alice" is a modern dance performance inspired by Alice In Wonderland. MOMIX "Alice" will capture your imagination and take your breath away. “Expect the unexpected” says Pendleton.
MOMIX’s internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists conjure the magical world of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts in this stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s novel. Journey down the rabbit hole with MOMIX and the visionary choreography of Artistic Director Moses Pendleton. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!
MOMIX Alice is at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Knight Theatre. The Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts seats 1,191 within its orchestra, grand tier and mezzanine levels. A variety of dance and music shows are hosted there. It’s a great venue for entertaining. Come see and experience Momix Alice on January 24th and 25th. Tickets are still available and start at $20. For more information visit Blumenthalarts.org